Engineering Moscow
Java Developer
The team is developing a system that processes trading signals, works with APIs and WebSocket connections, and includes its own backtesting engine and brokerage logic.
Work format Office
Experience level Middle+/Senior
Salary range From 3000$
Key Responsibilities
- Development of high-load systems for automated trading on cryptocurrency exchanges;
- Participation in system architecture design and implementation of new features;
- Performance optimization and ensuring system stability;
- Collaboration with the team to share ideas and improve processes;
- Conducting code reviews;
Requirements
- 5+ years of experience in Java or Kotlin development;
- Knowledge of architectural patterns and microservices architecture principles;
- Experience working with Git;
- Solid understanding of OOP principles and design patterns;
- Strong proficiency in backend technologies and related infrastructure: Spring (Boot, Core, Web, Security), PostgreSQL, build tools (Maven/Gradle), integration protocols (REST, SOAP), unit testing practices, as well as Docker, RabbitMQ, Redis, Apache Kafka.
Nice to have
- Experience in trading on cryptocurrency exchanges;
- Experience in projects related to financial markets;
- Knowledge and hands-on experience with: CI/CD, ClickHouse, NoSQL databases (MongoDB, Cassandra, etc.), Nginx, Kubernetes (K8s), Spring WebFlux, Tomcat, GlassFish, integration testing.
We Offer
- Competitive salary;
- Opportunity to influence architecture and technical decisions;
- Full-time position, Monday to Friday schedule;
- Office-based work in central Moscow;
- Paid vacation and sick leave;
- Opportunities for professional growth and company-sponsored training;
- A friendly and professional team.
Apply for this position
Tell us about yourself and your experience.
We are always open to strong specialists who want to build complex technological products with us.