back
  • All
  • Crypto from scratch
  • Fresh
  • Popular
  • Promotions
  • News
  • Analytics
  • Training
  • Strategies
  • Veles Statistics
    • How to use the Blockchain Almanac
    Date of publication: 08.09.2025
    Time to read: 5 minutes
    Date: 08.09.2025
    Read: 5 minutes
    Views: 74
    Author: Hampfree

    How to use the Blockchain Almanac

    This is not just a collection of articles, but a living organism of knowledge — a reference book that grows and develops along with the crypto universe. The Blockchain Almanac was created as a fundamental resource for anyone who wants to understand blockchain technology in a systematic and in-depth way.

    How navigation works

    The reference book is organized according to the principle of “from simple to complex,” but you can study the materials in any order. Each article is self-contained and provides cross-references to related topics. At the end of each publication, you will find a compact link to the full table of contents — your compass in the ocean of crypto knowledge.

    Published materials

    Section I. Fundamentals

    Blockchain Almanac: Start Your Journey into Cryptocurrencies

    Historical Context and Philosophy of Decentralization

    Blockchain Almanac: How Blockchains Work

    Principles of Blockchain Construction and Consensus Mechanisms

    Blockchain Almanac: Types of Networks — Public, Private, and Hybrid

    Classification of Blockchain Networks and Their Main Characteristics

    Main areas of knowledge

    The almanac is developed according to four key milestones, but the exact list of articles in each section is formed organically as new topics and community requests arise:

    • Blockchain platform architecture — technical features and economic models of leading networks
    • Market dynamics and correlations — the relationship between assets and crypto market cycles
    • Practical tools — DeFi, NFT, tokenomics, and trading automation
    • Technical infrastructure — scaling, cross-chain bridges, and security issues

    Further research

    The project is constantly updated with new materials in response to current industry events and community feedback. Possible future topics:

    • Layer 2 solutions and Ethereum scaling
    • Anonymous protocols and privacy issues
    • Enterprise blockchains and corporate use cases
    • Interchain bridges and interoperability standards
    • Regulatory trends and legal aspects
    • New tokenomics models and DAO governance

    Development principle

    The Almanac is a living document. New sections and articles appear in response to reader requests, events in the crypto industry, and the evolution of technology. The structure is formed organically, allowing the reference book to adapt to the needs of each user.

    Principles of knowledge creation

    • Fundamentals — we explain not only “how,” but also “why”
    • Practicality — we link theory with real-world examples
    • Relevance — we regularly update the content
    • Accessibility — we explain complex topics in understandable language

    In conclusion

    The Blockchain Almanac is a comprehensive navigator through the world of distributed ledgers and crypto assets. A deep understanding of technology is the foundation of successful investment and trading decisions. Study the materials in any order, return to what you have already read, and follow the updates. The crypto universe is growing, and our Almanac is growing with it.

    This article is the navigation center of the Blockchain Almanac. Bookmark it for quick access to the structure of the entire reference book.

    Tags
    $5 to your Veles balance

    Trade smarter using technology

    • Get $5 to launch a bot Get $5 to launch a bot
    • Learn how cryptocurrencies and trading bots work Learn how cryptocurrencies and trading bots work
    • Start small and appreciate the benefits Start small and appreciate the benefits
    Try 🔥