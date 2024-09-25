Catizen (CATI) Listing - What You Need to Know

On September 20, the CATI token was listed on all major cryptocurrency exchanges, which belongs to the famous telegram game CATIZEN. Users now have the long-awaited opportunity to sell their accumulated tokens for real money, which the project will give them by airdrop.

Catizen - the essence of the project and its achievements

The game is essentially simple. The main point is to “cross” two kitties of the same level to get a kitty of the next level. Basically, as ridiculous as it sounds, that’s it. There is no end to this mechanic and the levels of the cats are infinite.

The higher the level of the cat, the more coins per second it brings in. This mechanic is similar to the passive income game Hamster Kombat, but the difference is that in Catizen this is the main mechanic.

In addition to the main tokens that are mined by $vKITTY cats, the game also has $FISH tokens. These can be obtained by being active in the project, inviting friends, conducting internal transactions, and subscribing to project partners.

These coins are needed for several things:

To use them in fishing. This is a kind of casino in the game, where you can win either $vKITTY tokens or even more $FISH tokens. To buy higher level cats. To buy an Autobot that crossbred cats on its own, without your participation, and which cost $3900 $FISH.

For its short existence, the project has managed to collect a list of achievements that will help it gain a foothold in the crypto community in the future.

CATIZEN has been recognized by the founder of TON Foundation as well as the CEO of TOP Labs in the second quarter of 2024.

In the same time frame, cryptocats in Telegram took first place in the Application Battle of The Open League. This is a competition for the best TON-based application.

After that, the CATIZEN project received investments from Hashkey Capital, TOP, Folius Ventures and Binance Labs. And lastly, the project again took the first place in the competition for the best TON-based application.

The final step to establish itself as a serious project was to announce listings on all major cryptocurrency buying and selling platforms.

On which exchanges it is available

CATI token is available on all major cryptocurrency exchanges, and users have no problems with its purchase or sale.

Here is the list of exchanges where the CATI token is traded:

Bybit

OKX

Binance

BingX

Gate.io

Bitget

KuCoin

On these platforms, project users can sell their tokens for stablecoins and then sell them for fiat money using P2P markets.

How you can get CATI tokens

You can get tokens in two ways:

By earning them in-game through in-game activity and participation in the development of the project. The project distributed CATI tokens to all users through airdrop, distributing them in such a way that those who were most active received more coins than those who did not participate and played little.

Buy coins on cryptocurrency exchanges on the spot or derivatives market (open a long position).

At the time of writing, the price for 1 CATI token is $0.8.

Catizen trading on the exchange

At any time on any major exchange users can sell or buy CATI token.

The futures market provides an opportunity to capitalize on the price course on both its rise and fall. One of the main differences between trading CATI token and the spot market on the futures market is the possibility of using leverage.

This tool with the right approach and using it as part of your trading strategy will help you earn the maximum potential from the transaction.

In order to use all possible exchange tools to trade CATI token as efficiently as possible, it is better to use Veles automated platform for trading.

Ready-made bots are available on the platform for the following exchanges:

The main difference from trading hands is the absence of emotions and impulsive decisions.

It is necessary to set the bot the desired parameters for entry and exit, and the algorithm will independently enter the position, set a stop-loss, and wait for the closing and fix the profit.

The Veles platform is great for any trading solution:

Investment. Set up a wide grid of orders, and if necessary, large timeframes at the indicators.

Medium-term. The bot can determine the potential of a trade with the function of closing the position on the indicator signal. Set up a grid of open and close orders, and the bot will follow the position from the beginning to its end.

Intraday. Customizable indicators for entry on short timeframes, as well as a short grid of orders or entries and exits with a single order will give you the opportunity to make money on the volatility of the asset in short and small deals.

The Veles platform cooperates with all major exchanges. Among other things, it is a top 5 broker of the Bybit exchange. You can connect the exchange in one click in one minute and start trading immediately.

Roadmap and future plans

Development and launch of our own mini-game CATIZEN

Creation and launch of CATIZEN Launch Pool

Creating and launching a platform in the gaming sector.

Integration of NFT and Meta Universe

Development in the Web3 sector on mobile devices

Catizen Game Center is expected to be established in 2024. This is a gaming platform on which Play-to-Earn game funder solutions will be created and launched.

And in 2025, the project plans to introduce the Web3 advertising system. The goal of these tasks is to attract more users and keep them engaged in the project.

Conclusion

There’s no denying that the hype on Telegram games has gained worldwide coverage, and every app that is on the rumor mill has a multimillion audience. But let’s not forget that the current hype for these projects is very similar to the NFT sector in its time.

Now let’s remember at least one NFT-project that survived to this day and retained at least 50% of its audience.

The cryptocurrency sector has a peculiarity to gain hype from an even place and up to the world scale. And then deflate with the same speed. Remember that investing in tokens of such projects is more risky than in meme tokens. The best solution is to trade assets in the first days of listing and in the future forget about them and wait for a new HYIP

Frequently Asked Questions

1. I don’t want to sell tokens on the exchange and I don’t want to trade them. How do I hold them with better performance?

There are two ways:

Hold the tokens on an exchange or wallet and wait for the desired price rate to sell.

Throw the tokens into staking, either in the Catizen app itself, or find pools on the exchange and use them.

2. What do I need to withdraw tokens to the exchange?

To withdraw CATI coins to the exchange, you will need to enter a unique user ID (UID), a wallet address in the TON network and a memo and then wait for the coins to be transferred to the exchange account.

3. What does the number of CATI tokens I receive depend on?

The number of received tokens depends on game activity, accumulation of in-game currency vKITTY, completion of tasks and participation in the referral program.

4. How to earn money on the listing of the game-tap?

To earn on the listing was safe and maximally effective, it is enough to run Veles bots with a spot-short strategy. In the algorithms are already laid all the risks, the volatility of the asset is taken into account, and in the case of a price reversal positions will be closed automatically.