Hamster Kombat season 2 - when does it start and what to expect?

The development team of the sensational tapalka Hamster Kombat published the roadmap of the project. Everyone was surprised by the presence of the second season of the game. Apparently, it is designed for those who did not manage to start tapat at the start of the project, but still want to prove themselves in this hard work - to press the screen to become rich.

When will the second season of Hamster Kombat start?

According to the data published by the developers of the game, the second season of Hamster Kombat will start in October 2024.

October 2024

- Start of the second season

- Accelerated addition of new projects to the list of games

- Introduction of the possibility to replenish in-game accounts using built-in payment systems

November 2024

- Launch of PWA for IOS, Android and desktop computers

- Publication of the first group of games created by external developers as part of Hamster Kombat

- Season 2 integrates NFT for in-game assets

December 2024

- Introduction of innovative technology to utilize advertising. It will be utilized by players in the Hamster Kombat ecosystem

- Season 2 adds clans that are deeply integrated into the game’s mechanics

The project plans to introduce its ecosystem into the cryptocurrency world and establish itself tightly in it with its plans for the near future.

Let’s not forget that almost every cryptocurrency project has Napoleonic plans. But crypto hamster can become an exception to the rule due to its huge audience of users.

In order for the whole roadmap and the realization of plans to be for a reason, it is necessary for the loyalty of the community to remain after the first season. In this case, if some people are left fed up, they will tell others, and the audience can quietly increase at least twofold.

What will you need to do in the second season of Hamster?

The developers promise a completely new and completely reassembled economy of the game. It will be possible for players to compete against each other, as well as to unite and create clans.

Even now, tapping the hamster is no longer necessary. Now the goal of the game is to accumulate diamonds by any means necessary. For example, you can play games, invite friends, or participate in the activity of the game ecosystem.

The only thing that has remained from the first season is the passive income cards. Only now they will bring not coins, but diamonds.

How long will the second season of Hamster Kombat last?

As of today, there is no exact information about the end of the second season. To begin with, the second season needs to be fully revealed, and the developers need to feel the audience. Only after determining the loyalty to the project, it will be possible to decide on the length of the second season.

Conclusion

The people have not yet had time to recover after the first season, as the developers continue to increase the pace of activity of the project.

Someone was disappointed, because for six months of pointless clicking on the screen in the hope of earning money people got pennies.

And someone, on the contrary, did not wait for golden mountains and just played for fun. And the second season for them as just a new opportunity to kill time well during the day.

In any case, the development team has a fighting spirit, quite promising plans and innovative ideas. With interest, we will observe what else the crypto hamster has prepared for us.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is there a need for a second season of Hamster Kombat?

The continuation of the game is necessary to start introducing the hamster ecosystem to the crypto community. Among other things, people who didn’t make it in the first wave got a chance to try everything from scratch and with more functionality.

What is the exact start and end date for the second season?

Exact numbers are unknown at this time. The beginning is planned for October 2024, and the end will depend on the fate of the game after the beginning.

What to do if disappointed with the listing?

Accept the fact that a project with hundreds of millions of users can't have a lot of money for everyone. Counting on big earnings by clicking on the screen is not the best idea.