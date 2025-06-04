If you are just thinking about taking your first step into the world of cryptocurrencies, don't worry, because you are not alone. Many people are faced with a lot of new terms and interfaces. The main thing is to take your time and start simple, understanding everything step by step.

What is cryptocurrency trading

Cryptocurrency trading is the process of buying and selling digital assets for profit. The basic idea is simple: buy cheaper, sell more expensive. At the same time, it is not necessary to do it manually. Already popular today are trading bots that make transactions automatically according to the strategies and parameters you set.

However, many people also wonder: what is cryptocurrency and how does it work? It is digital money based on blockchain technology. They are not printed like fiat currencies and are not controlled by banks. This approach to money opens up new opportunities for both investment and trading.

How to choose a crypto exchange

First of all, it's important to understand where the best place to trade crypto is. There are major exchanges with good liquidity and time-tested: Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io and BingX. When choosing a platform, look at commissions, support and reputation. Make sure the exchange has the trading pairs you need and support for automated trading via API. This way you can connect a trading bot.

How to fund your account and buy your first cryptocurrency

To fund your account and buy your first cryptocurrency, you need to follow a few simple steps. After registering on one of the above exchanges, it is important to undergo identity verification. This is a requirement of most platforms. Verification allows you to fund your account from a bank card or through other payment services.

When the account is verified, open the replenishment section. It is usually labeled as “Deposit” or “Deposit”. Choose a convenient currency - most often it is dollars, euros or rubles. Check what methods are available: bank card, transfer or P2P.

Replenishment by card is the easiest way. Specify the amount, enter the data and confirm the payment. The money arrives almost immediately. P2P is direct transactions with other users. You choose an offer, transfer money, and the seller sends you cryptocurrency. This method can be more profitable, but requires care.

When the money is received, proceed to buy cryptocurrency. On the exchange, find the “Trade” or “Market” section. Select the desired coin, for example bitcoin, ether or any altcoin. Specify the amount and confirm the purchase. You can also buy through the “Quick Buy” section, where you simply select the amount and coin, and the exchange automatically selects the rate.

After the purchase, the cryptocurrency will appear on your balance. Now you can hold it, transfer it to a cold wallet or connect a trading bot if you plan on automated trading. Starting trading may seem complicated, but after the first purchase, everything becomes much clearer.

What is long and short

If you buy an asset with the expectation of growth, it is a long position. If you sell expecting a decline, it is a short. These terms are part of the basic vocabulary of cryptocurrency terms. It's important to memorize them. Longs and shorts allow you to make money in both directions of market movement. If you would like to learn more about this topic, you can read about it in our blog - Strategy of shorting and longing at the same time.

Market analysis tools

There are many market analysis tools that help traders make informed and logical decisions. They are essential, especially in the world of cryptocurrencies where volatility is high and news affects the price instantly. In order not to act blindly, it is important for traders to be able to correctly interpret charts and understand signals.

Traders are now increasingly using trading bots, such as Veles, to automate market analysis and reaction to signals. Bots connect to the API of exchanges, read data in real time, analyze it according to a given strategy and open trades without human intervention. This is especially useful if you can't monitor the market around the clock. Besides, Veles platform has support - you can ask any question if something is unclear.

If we talk about traditional market analysis tools, the first and most common tool is the price chart. It shows how the value of a cryptocurrency has changed over time. Most often, a candlestick chart is used, where each candle reflects the opening price, closing price, maximum and minimum for a certain period. This format helps to quickly assess the general mood of the market.

Next come technical indicators. They are added to the chart and help to identify trends, overbought or oversold assets. For example, RSI (Relative Strength Index) shows when the coin is overbought and a reversal is possible. MACD helps to identify a trend change. Trading volumes give an understanding of how many participants support the price movement - the higher the volume, the more reliable the signal.

Another important tool is support and resistance levels. Support is the level where the price often stops when falling. Resistance is the opposite, where growth slows down. These levels can be determined manually or with the help of special algorithms.

It is also worth mentioning patterns and figures of technical analysis. These are visual patterns that are formed on the chart and suggest a probable price movement. For example, reversal patterns such as “head and shoulders” or double top can signal the end of a trend.

Many traders use news background as part of their analysis. Major news - about regulation, hacks, ETF launches - can dramatically affect the market. Therefore, it is important to monitor reliable cryptocurrency media and stay informed.

Combining visual analysis, indicators, patterns and news is the key to effective trading. With experience, a trader learns to use only those tools that suit his style without overloading the chart with unnecessary information.

What are Veles trading bots

Veles bots are automated algorithms that open and close trades themselves. They can be connected to the exchange and run in a matter of minutes. Bots analyze the market, find entry points and manage risks. This is especially convenient for beginners. There is no need to monitor charts around the clock. It is enough to choose a strategy and follow the results. This way you can start even without deep knowledge of thechanalysis.

Veles team not only provides ready-made bots, but also helps at every stage - from connection to launch. If you don't know how to start trading cryptocurrency from scratch, this way may be the easiest and safest.

Common mistakes made by newbies in crypto trading

Common beginner mistakes in crypto trading are something that almost all beginners face. These mistakes can cost not only money, but also the desire to continue. Let's break down the most common ones and show you how to avoid them.

One of the biggest mistakes is a lack of strategy. Many beginners come to crypto after seeing someone else's screenshots with profits and successful success. They buy coins “by eye” or on the advice of Telegram, not realizing why exactly they do it. Trading becomes a game rather than a calculation and systematic approach. Without a clear strategy, a person either wins by chance or loses everything.

The next thing is trading on emotions. Panic, greed and FOMO (fear of missing out on profits) are the main enemies of a trader. A beginner may sell an asset on a drawdown because he is afraid of an even bigger drop. Or buy at the peak because “everyone says that the coin is growing”. Emotions prevent a cold-blooded assessment of the situation.

Many beginners do not put a stop-loss. They enter the deal and hope that it will “grow”. Sometimes it works. But more often the price continues to fall. And then the losses become critical. Stop-loss is a way to protect your deposit. You should know how to use it from the very beginning.

Another devastating mistake is ignoring risks. People often invest all their funds in one coin or strategy. If something goes wrong, everything is lost. Separation of capital and risk management is a must even at the start.

Beginners often trade without analyzing. They do not study the chart, do not look at volumes, do not check the news. They act randomly. Or they trust other people's signals without understanding how they were received. This is the way to mistakes and disappointments.

Another point is too much leverage. Working with leverage can bring quick profits. But it can also liquidate a position instantly. Beginners do not always understand the mechanics of margin trading. Therefore, leverage should be used with experience and understanding of all the risks.

Another common mistake is neglecting training. People want to earn money immediately without learning the basics: what is cryptocurrency and how it works, how the exchange is organized, what are the orders, how to read charts. Without this knowledge base, trading turns into a lottery.

Finally, many people trade manually 24/7 and burn out. This is difficult and inefficient. It is better to connect a trading bot Veles, which works according to a set strategy, reducing the load on the trader and increasing the efficiency of the process.

It is impossible to avoid all mistakes, but you can minimize them. The main thing is to approach trading as a business/work. With a cool head, training and a plan.

FAQ

1. How much can I start trading cryptocurrency?

You can start with any amount. Even $10 is fine for the first steps. But the optimal amount is $100.

2. Where is the best place to trade crypto?

On popular exchanges with high liquidity. Binance, Bybit, OKX, HTX, Gate. io and BingX are good options.

3. Can I really make money on crypto?

Yes, especially if you trade according to the strategy. The main thing is risk control and discipline.

4. How to start trading cryptocurrency from scratch?

Register on an exchange, buy your first cryptocurrency and connect a trading bot. This is the easiest way to get started.

5. Where to start investing in cryptocurrencies?

By researching the market and safe instruments. Start with bitcoin by connecting, bitcoin bot, and take your time.