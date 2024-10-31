MemeFi Coin Listing: Everything you need to know

This year’s fall season is rich in listings of ecosystem projects within Telegram, and the MemeFi project was no exception. Launched six months ago, it waited a long time for its moment of glory after several postponements. Finally, the developers announced the exact listing date - November 12.

MemeFi - a brief overview of the project

MemeFi is a T2E (Tap-to-Earn) narrative game launched in early April, in which you can earn in-game coins through the familiar “tap” mechanics, but not just on the screen, but on one of the many bosses with strength reserves. You can also get currency by performing social activities in the Earn section and purchasing for Telegram stars or TON coins in the in-game store of all sorts of items. After the end of the farming period, the mined coins will be converted into tokens.

Significance of MemeFi listing

A lot of participants have been active in the game for a long time and are eagerly waiting for the token to appear on exchanges to get their well-deserved rewards for their activity. The token’s release on crypto exchanges could open up opportunities for investors interested in the project to purchase it early on to diversify their crypto assets (cryptocurrency diversification) or for other purposes. The token listing has the potential to attract significant attention not only from investors but also new users, which in turn will have a positive impact on the future development of the project.

MemeFi Airdrop and its criteria

Turning to the tokenomics of the project we can see that the majority of all coins (90%) will be distributed by airdrop to the community with 100% unlock on the listing, it is one of the few mini-app that allocates such a large number of tokens for the drop.

The main criteria for getting airdrop will be the total number of coins in the game and the amount of donation, the more of these you have, the bigger and the final allocation will be after the snapshot (balance snapshot), which will take place on November 6. However, these are only the basic criteria to be eligible for the Airdrop procedure, because the total number of tokens will depend on additional criteria related to the in-game and on-chain activity shown:

- Transactions in the TON network

- Participation in the drawing of gifts

- MemeFi Premium subscription

- Number of passed companies in the Earn section

On which exchanges MemeFi is planned to be listed

At the moment there is no official information from exchanges and developers. Nevertheless, analyzing the concluded partnerships and jointly organized events during the period of preparation for listing, we can draw some conclusions. For example, MemeFi together with Binance held a raffle where players could register on the exchange, pass the KYC procedure (verification of clients’ identity by financial organizations) and get a chance to win. OKX exchange launched a pre-market for futures trading, and from October 25, it was possible to connect WEB 3 wallet in the SUI network to the mini-application. All these developments suggest that the listing is likely to take place on at least two major exchanges: Binance and OKX. Most likely, this listing will not be limited to these two platforms, but will spread to other exchanges that have previously listed Telegram-related projects:

Bybit - a well-known exchange for futures trading, which actively supports listings of new crypto projects and provides a lot of activities to get acquainted with the WEB 3.0 world

HTX - one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world.

Gate. io - one of the leading exchanges with solid experience in the crypto market since 2013.

BingX - a centralized cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform founded in 2018.

MemeFi Price Forecast

During the listing, almost the entire total supply of coins will be on the market, making the price highly unpredictable. To a large extent, it will depend on the actions of users who have received airdrop: some may immediately sell their coins, while others will decide to hold on to the asset, hoping for further development of the project.

To analyze the dynamics of supply and demand for the project token, you can turn to the OKX exchange, which has placed a futures on its premarket, and the price is now fluctuating between $0.01 and $0.02. However, do not expect the same price to be at the time of listing on the spot market.

There is an opportunity to capitalize on the potential price drop at the time of listing if you familiarize yourself with the strategy we have already mentioned on our Veles platform.

Read more about Veles’ Short-Spot strategy

How to prepare for a MemeFi listing

If you have played the game, meet the criteria and want to get airdrop:

- Register accounts and go through the KYC process on all exchanges where the token can be added, as it is unclear which one will be chosen for the listing. Moreover, some of these exchanges may offer great promotional offers for new customers ahead of the event.

- Create a wallet for in-game assets, save the seed phrase in a safe place and don’t lose it, as there is a chance that airdrop will be sent to this very wallet.

- Stay up to date with all updates via the official social networks of the project so that you don’t miss important information.

If you are a trader, speculator, investor:

- Register accounts and go through the KYC process on all possible exchanges where the token can be submitted, as it is unclear where exactly this will happen.

- Deposit funds into your trading account in advance to avoid surprises during the listing process and be ready to acquire the $MemeFi token.

- Subscribe to the project’s official channels for quick updates and study its activities, plans and statistics of interest that may affect the value of the asset, as well as supply and demand both now and in the future.

- Assess in advance the possible risks associated with buying and selling tokens, as this should always be adhered to, especially during periods of sharp price fluctuations over a short period of time (volatility) during listing.

How to Withdraw MemeFi

At this point, it is unclear how the process of branding and withdrawing tokens from the mini-app will be handled. However, it is likely that the sequence of actions will turn out to be similar to previous similar projects. The user will need to specify the address of an exchange to transfer tokens or link a non-custodial wallet to the game. After that, the tokens will be transferred to the specified account and become available for sale.

Conclusion

MemeFi is planning one of the largest airdrops in the history of tapalcoins, distributing almost the entire volume of its tokens to the game’s participants. This move represents a significant contribution to building a sincere community around the project. Both new users and potential investors will be able to join the game once it goes public. It is important to closely follow all updates to stay up to date with the latest information and be ready to participate in this event.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will MemeFi tokens be listed and on which trading platforms?

From the official announcement of the team we know the date - November 12. At the moment there is no exact information from exchanges and the project about the listing, but platforms such as Binance, Bybit, OKX, Gate.io, HTX and BingX are worth considering.

2. What are the key conditions to participate in MemeFi Airdrop?

The total amount of in-game coins must be at least 50 million or manifest in the form of purchases (donations). At least one of the conditions must be met to get an airdrop.

3. What actions can increase the chances of getting airdrop MemeFi?

- Conducting transactions in the TON network and purchasing game inventory for telegram stars.

- Participation in prize drawings.

- MemeFi Premium subscription.

- Number of completed campaigns in the Earn section.

4. Will there be restrictions on the use of tokens after airdrop?

All tokens obtained as a result of airdrop are not subject to vesting, which means they are freely available to you.

5. How does the MemeFi project intend to reward loyal community members?

Previously, the project has already rewarded the first users by crediting them with bonus coins to their game accounts, and also the achievements of active participants of the gameplay process will be taken into account during the final distribution.