New Year Promotion by Bybit and Veles with a Prize Pool of 105,000 USDT!
Kick off 2025 with successful trades and incredible opportunities! Veles and Bybit announce the start of a New Year promotion that brings together professional traders and beginners looking to reach new heights.
Promotion Details:
-
Prize Pool: 105,000 USDT
-
Winning Spots: Top 40 participants with the best results
-
Total Trading Volume: Achieve a turnover of 500,000,000
-
Event Period: January 2 to February 2, 2025
This promotion is your chance to showcase your trading skills, join a professional trading community, and win generous prizes and recognition.
How to Participate?
-
-
Continue trading with Veles and increase your turnover to get into the top 40
-
Follow the updates on the separate page to learn about additional features and leaders of the rating!
If you don’t have a Bybit account yet, sign up via this link and get bonuses.
Why Participate?
-
New Year, New Heights: With partners like Veles and Bybit, you gain access to advanced algorithmic trading tools.
-
Generous Prize Pool: 105,000 USDT is waiting for winners! Compete and let your strategy earn you a substantial prize.
-
Simple Participation Conditions: Connect your Bybit API, demonstrate activity, and boost your chances of success.
-
Veles Technology: Leverage powerful Veles tools, including proprietary backtests for analyzing and optimizing your trading strategies to achieve the best results.
-
Exclusive Experience: By participating, you join one of the most dynamic trading communities.
Start the Year with Wins!
2025 promises to be successful and profitable if you begin with the Bybit & Veles promotion. Don’t miss your chance to prove your expertise, gain recognition, and win cash prizes.
Participate in the promotion from January 2 to February 2 and start the New Year with financial success alongside Bybit and Veles!