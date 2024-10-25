SimpleCoin (SMPL) Listing: Everything you need to know

The world of the Tap-to-Earn sector is not over and continues to show us that the era of meaningless screen tapping has not yet found its logical conclusion.

It is very profitable for such projects to have human greed and the destabilizing feeling of FOMO (fear of missed profits) as the basis of creation.

I remind you that the father of all these projects is NOTCOIN. The project has really made people money and now they will not rest, because hope is the strongest feeling in human beings.

No special actions are required for users to prepare for the listing. It is enough just to have an account on the exchange that cooperates with the project and wait for the listing.

Simple Coin - what is this project

Simple Coin is another project of the Tap-to-Earn sector, which belongs to the category of game platforms focused on easy token earning for performing minimal actions. The distinguishing feature from other projects is just the slightest changes in the game mechanics.

Players can earn Simple tokens through so-called mining, which is actually a farming process. The farming cycle in Simple Coin lasts for 8 hours, allowing users to collect earned tokens at regular intervals.

In terms of overall functionality, Simple Coin is pretty much the same as other Tap-to-Earn games. Players perform simple actions such as tapping (tap) on the screen, buying game cards and receiving bonuses for inviting friends. The main attraction of the project for users is the ability to earn passive income by making minimal effort, which is the key point of Tap-to-Earn mechanics.

Simple Coin may be of interest mainly to the audience that is already familiar with similar projects, such as Hamster Kombat, as it uses similar principles to attract users. By using simple actions to generate revenue, the platform hopes to attract a wide audience. This approach is aimed at creating a “hype” around the project and attracting attention to the SMPL token listing.

How to play Simple Coin?

In order to start earning on the Simple Coin platform, users need to perform a number of basic actions that will bring initial bonuses in the form of a significant amount of coins. Among these actions are:

Filling out a profile;

Subscribing to Simple’s official Telegram channels;

Subscribing to their CEO channel;

Subscribing to affiliate channels.

These tasks are aimed at increasing user engagement with the project and its community. This is an important component of Tap-to-Earn mechanics, which largely depends on user interaction with the platform. The success of each individual player depends not only on their activity, but also on attracting new participants through the invitation system. The more friends a user invites, the higher their chances of receiving more significant airdrops and other bonuses.

Such mechanics have become standard since the success of games such as Hamster Kombat, and remain in demand among users looking for simple ways to make money in crypto projects. The more often a user interacts with the app, the more rewards they can collect, but there are no real innovations compared to competitors in the game’s mechanics.

Thus, Simple Coin aims to repeat the success of previous Tap-to-Earn projects, relying on time-tested game mechanics and an active user base willing to spend minimal effort to generate income.

When is Simplecoin expected to be listed?

The date for the official listing of the Simplecoin token (SMPL) on exchanges is still uncertain. It is expected that the listing may take place at the end of this year or at the beginning of next year, but specific dates have not been announced yet. The project team is actively preparing for this event, organizing various marketing campaigns to attract new users and investors. These actions may have a positive impact on the interest in the token when it appears on exchanges.

Expected price of Simplecoin

Predicting the price of Simplecoin (SMPL) depends on a number of factors, such as the demand for the token, the activity of the gaming community and general trends in the cryptocurrency market. In the first few days after listing, users tend to try to sell their earned (stacked) coins. However, as with any crypto asset, further price dynamics will depend on the platform’s success in attracting new users and maintaining a high level of activity within the Simple Coin ecosystem.

Additionally, the future value of SMPL will depend on the scalability of the platform and its ability to introduce new features that can keep users interested on a long-term basis. If the team manages to develop the ecosystem and create additional incentives for players, this could lead to sustainable growth of the token and further success of the project.

Conclusion

Simplecoin is a project that combines elements of the gaming industry and cryptocurrency technologies. The expected listing on exchanges makes the project even more attractive for potential investors. To invest in this project or not? The decision is yours, but take into account the fact that the fate of all tokens of gaming projects is always the same - a fall without the possibility of growth.

Frequently asked questions

What are the differences between Simple and its predecessors?

For the most part, nothing. The only thing that gives hope is that investors and market makers of the project do not know what they are planning. It may be profitable for large participants to push the price by 200% or 300%, which will be to the advantage of traders and participants of the project.

How can I earn SMPL tokens before and after listing?

There are two ways: to tap and mine tokens or invite friends to also participate and show activity in the project. Another way to make money on SMPL coins is speculative trading with Veles algorithms. For such coins, the platform has developed a special spot-short strategy, which allows you to earn on the spot market on the decline of the coin’s rate.

Will Simple Coin overtake Hamster Kombat in terms of coverage?

Everything will depend on the project’s investors. But we should not expect any excessive success from the project.