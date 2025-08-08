Open the door to a new era of cryptocurrencies

Imagine a world where you manage your finances without intermediaries, and technology opens up possibilities that were once only a dream. This is the world of cryptocurrencies — a financial revolution that is already changing the rules of the game. But how can you enter it without getting lost? How do you know where to start?

The Blockchain Almanac is your first step into this exciting universe. It's not just a collection of articles, but a guide created for beginners and those who want to learn more about cryptocurrencies. We'll start with the basics, offer simple guidelines, and inspire you to embark on a journey whose length depends only on you — because the world of cryptocurrencies is as endless and multifaceted as an ancient saga.

Ready to take the first step? Let's start together!

The birth of the idea of cryptocurrencies

The idea of decentralized money originated in the minds of enthusiasts back in the 1980s. At that time, American cryptographers such as David Chaum and Stefan Brands began to develop concepts for digital payments.

Their goal was to create a system that would allow for the quick exchange of stocks, financial assets, and their derivatives while maintaining anonymity. In 1983, David Chaum published a paper describing the principles of anonymous transactions, and later, together with Stefan Brands, proposed “electronic cash” protocols.

In 1990, they founded DigiCash, which implemented the eCash system. This system was one of the first steps towards digital money, although it differed from modern decentralized cryptocurrencies in that it was centrally managed. Although DigiCash ceased to exist in 1998, its ideas inspired developers to new achievements.

In the same year, two independent developers, Wei Dai with his B-money project and Nick Szabo with his Bit Gold project, proposed concepts for decentralized ledgers, which became the precursors of modern blockchains. Although these projects remained theoretical, they inspired the community to further innovation.

The final step was taken by an anonymous developer under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. In October 2008, he published a white paper describing a new digital currency called Bitcoin, based on a decentralized network. In January 2009, Satoshi launched the first blockchain network by generating the initial block, marking the birth of Bitcoin and the beginning of the cryptocurrency era.

The current role of cryptocurrencies is more than just money

Today, cryptocurrencies have gone beyond being a simple means of payment. They have become a platform for innovation, from digital art to decentralized financial systems where people exchange value directly. Companies and governments are beginning to recognize their potential, and communities around the world are using them for new ideas. This is no longer an experiment, but part of an evolving global financial ecosystem.

The future: horizons ahead

What lies ahead? Some see cryptocurrencies as the foundation of future financial systems where borders disappear, while others predict new technologies that will make them even more accessible and secure. Perhaps this will be the bridge to a digital economy where everyone can participate.

The world of cryptocurrencies is an open book, and we are just beginning to read it. The Blockchain Almanac will help you follow these developments and be ready for change.

What can you expect from the Almanac?

We are embarking on a journey inspired by the wisdom that

“a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”

The Blockchain Almanac will grow with you:

Basics: simple explanations of how everything works.

Blockchain projects: an introduction to the key players in the crypto world.

Practice: useful tips and tools to get started, including examples of how to set up trading bots.

Each article is a new stage of the journey, and the Veles Finance platform will be your companion. Follow the updates on Telegram — an exciting journey awaits us!

Your first step

The world of cryptocurrencies is calling, and the first step is to take an interest. Get to know it better through Veles Finance, where you will find tools for analysis and inspiration.

Ask yourself: Am I ready to explore this new world?

Let's start this journey together! The Blockchain Almanac is a living map that will grow with you. The next article will reveal how blockchains work in practice.