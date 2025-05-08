Public account — learn from trades

Trading is a discipline where success is built on practice and analysis. A demo account is a real trading account on an exchange where you can observe our algorithms in action in real time. It’s your chance to learn from live trades without risking your own funds.

What is a demo account?

It is an account on which a number of our strategies are traded, the pool of which will grow and be adjusted depending on the market situation. All trades are recorded in the trader’s journal on the Trader Make Money platform, where you can study each operation, analyze the results, and see how the algorithms enter trades in real market conditions — taking into account commissions, volatility, and slippage.

Why is this useful?

1. Transparency:

You can see how the algorithms enter into trades and work in the market. There are no hidden mechanisms — only real data.

2. Hands-on learning:

By observing trades, you learn to understand how the market reacts to volatility and which strategies are sustainable.

3. Security:

Learn trading without risk, like on a simulator that prepares you for real-world conditions.

4. Ideas for strategies:

Bot settings are available for review on our Telegram channels and blog. You can adapt them to your goals or test your ideas with small amounts.

How does it work?

A number of strategies trade on the account, with the deposit flexibly adjusted to optimize results. All data — from analytics to backtests — is available on our Telegram channels and blog. This is not a simulation, but real trading where you can see how algorithms cope with market challenges.

Strategies at work

Proven algorithms with full descriptions of settings are traded simultaneously in a public account:

Bomberman strategy

Principle: A systematic approach to volatile movements

Indicators: BOP + Mean Reversion Channel + Donchian Channel

Result: 160%+ per annum based on historical data

More about Bomberman

Trading Assets

Edison Strategy

Principle: Maximum diversification + accurate signals

Indicators: MFI + ROC + Williams %R

Feature: Resistance to deep drawdowns

More about Edison

All settings are open and accessible — take them and adapt them to your trading style.

Why follow the account?

The cryptocurrency market is volatile, but discipline and analysis help you find opportunities. A demo account is not a promise of easy profits, but a tool for learning.

Here’s how it helps:

- Analyze trades:

Learn what influences success or failure and apply it to your approaches.

- Learn from mistakes:

Not all trades are profitable, and that’s a valuable lesson. We show you how algorithms overcome losses.

- Test ideas:

Start with small amounts, as great traders did, to hone your strategies.

- Develop skills:

Every trade is a step toward confident trading.

What’s next?

Account results are regularly featured in our sections and blog. All data and settings are available on Telegram channels and on the website. Want to dive deeper? Study our materials, test strategies, and find your way in trading.

Trading is an art

A demo account is your guide to the world of algorithmic trading. It shows how strategies work in real conditions and teaches you how to understand the market. It’s not about instant success, but about knowledge and growth. Immerse yourself in the market, study trades, and hone your skills — every operation brings you closer to order in the chaos of cryptocurrencies.

Immerse yourself in trading with confidence!