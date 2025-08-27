In the modern crypto world, trading bots have become indispensable tools for those interested in trading cryptocurrencies on the exchange. Automation allows you to implement your strategies even without actively monitoring the market.

Veles — the best trading bot

VELES is a platform for creating trading bots on the crypto market. Veles includes a marketplace of ready-made trading strategies, tools for testing your strategies ( backtests ), and training materials on automation and the crypto market. It also offers a wide selection of multifunctional trading bots for all popular exchanges.

Why does Veles deserve the title of best trading bot on the cryptocurrency market? Let's take a look at the platform's strengths:

Welcome bonus for registration



When you create an account , you receive a nice bonus of $5 to your account, which makes it a little easier and more confident to get started. This allows users to try out Veles bots without risking their own funds.



Versatile and flexible strategies



Proven trading indicators are included, adapted to different styles and timeframes. With their help, you can customize strategies according to your preferences and combine methods. A strategy marketplace is also available, where you can choose any suitable/favorite strategy.



Personal consultations and support



Veles offers not just trading bots, but live support and personal consultations . All of this will help you in the early stages, especially if you are a beginner and want to understand the intricacies of how bots and the market as a whole work.

Conclusion about the platform:



Veles honestly and openly shows how trading bots work, undergoes regular security audits, and provides reports and analytics in an understandable form on the platform's website, as well as in training materials. You can familiarize yourself with the platform and bots in a short period of time, after which you can proceed directly to automation. Even if something is unclear, don't worry, you can always contact support and the community chat for any kind of help.



If you are looking for stability, maximum functionality, and support from the platform and community, then Veles crypto bots will be the most suitable option for you.

Cryptohopper — a cloud-based bot for round-the-clock trading

Cryptohopper is a multifunctional trading robot platform for the cryptocurrency market.

Advantages

It works in the cloud, so your PC doesn't need to be turned on 24/7.

Convenient strategy templates and cloud data storage.Supports multiple exchanges and Python for complex strategies.

Disadvantages

Delays or interruptions may occur with an unstable connection, which is quite dangerous for robots trading on cryptocurrency exchanges .

. It is more difficult to understand the configuration of advanced strategies, especially for beginners.

Only paid support and no live personal consultations (for example, as in Veles).

Pionex Trading Bot

Pionex is a crypto trading platform equipped with built-in trading bots. The exchange combines liquidity from other major platforms, so you don't need to use an API to trade with bots.

Advantages

Built-in bots (Grid, DCA, Smart Trade) right on the platform, so you don't have to leave Pionex.

Low fees, convenient and easy to use.

Suitable for those who want to get started quickly and not delve into external settings.

Disadvantages

A limited number of trading indicators are available, which makes trading less flexible.

Everything is self-service, which is not always comfortable for beginners.

The lack of a sign-up bonus reduces the appeal for those who want to start without investing their own funds.

Learn2Trade trading bots

Learn2Trade is a service that started as an educational platform for trading and then expanded its functionality and launched trading bots for the cryptocurrency market. The service focuses on signals and trade automation, allowing traders to combine learning with practice.

Advantages

Integration with educational materials.

Support for multiple exchanges and convenient configuration of trading strategies.

The ability to subscribe to trading signals with automatic execution of trades.

Disadvantages

The service is primarily aimed at an English-speaking audience.

Limited choice of algorithms compared to more technically advanced platforms.

Subscribing to bots and signals is not cheap, which lowers the entry threshold for most people.

WEB3 and trading bots from Kryll

Kryll is a platform for creating and using trading strategies with a focus on Web3 and smart contracts. It works like a bot builder: traders can “assemble” algorithms in a visual editor without any programming skills.

Advantages

Full Web3 support and the ability to integrate with DeFi protocols.

Visual strategy builder: trading bots can be configured literally “from blocks.”

Support for both centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX).

Disadvantages

A more complex learning process for those who have never worked with Web3.

Some advanced features are only available with a paid subscription.

On-chain trading bots Mizar

Mizar positions itself as a platform for on-chain automation of trading. Mizar emphasizes security and transparency, where all operations take place through smart contracts, minimizing the risk of third-party interference.

Advantages

Fully on-chain bot operation, which increases trust and reduces the risk of fraud.

Access to strategies through decentralized protocols.

Ability to copy the trades of successful traders (copy trading).

Disadvantages

On-chain trading can be more expensive due to gas fees, which are particularly noticeable on the Ethereum network.

For beginners, the interface and logic of on-chain bots may seem complicated.

Fewer integrations with centralized exchanges compared to classic bots.