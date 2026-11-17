We did the math: you can get the bonus even with a small deposit. Just pick the bots we have selected for you and allocate, say, 100 USDT to each. Here is how much these bots traded on Bybit over the past month with that deposit:
- BTC Leader — 3,895 USDT
- LINK for beginners — 1,425 USDT
- TAO Supertrend — 1,250 USDT
Together they reached over 6,500 USDT — more than you need for the first bonus. The bonus amount depends on trading volume:
- from $3,000 — $10 bonus
- from $8,000 — $25 bonus
- from $15,000 — $50 bonus
Bonuses do not stack: you get one, based on the highest threshold your bots reach.
Three steps to your bot trading bonus
- Sign up for Veles using this link and connect an exchange
- Launch your bots
- Check your Veles balance on December 18
We count trades from November 17 to December 17: the sooner you launch your bots, the more you get. The bonus is only available to new accounts registered via the link in this article or in videos and posts on the Veles YouTube channel.
Frequently asked questions
This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute individual investment advice. Backtest results on historical data do not guarantee similar returns in the future. Trading cryptocurrency and futures involves a high risk of capital loss.