We did the math: you can get the bonus even with a small deposit. Just pick the bots we have selected for you and allocate, say, 100 USDT to each. Here is how much these bots traded on Bybit over the past month with that deposit:

Together they reached over 6,500 USDT — more than you need for the first bonus. The bonus amount depends on trading volume:

from $3,000 — $10 bonus

from $8,000 — $25 bonus

from $15,000 — $50 bonus

Bonuses do not stack: you get one, based on the highest threshold your bots reach.

Three steps to your bot trading bonus

Sign up for Veles using this link and connect an exchange Launch your bots Check your Veles balance on December 18

We count trades from November 17 to December 17: the sooner you launch your bots, the more you get. The bonus is only available to new accounts registered via the link in this article or in videos and posts on the Veles YouTube channel.

Frequently asked questions 01 Who can get the bonus? New Veles users who signed up via the link in this article or in videos and posts on the Veles YouTube channel. 02 Can I take part if I already have a Veles account? No. The bonus is only available to new accounts. 03 Which exchange should I connect? Any exchange that works with Veles. The list of exchanges and what to prepare before connecting are in our help center. 04 How much do my bots need to trade to get the bonus? Your bots need to trade at least $3,000 from November 17 to December 17 — then you get $10. If the volume reaches $8,000, you get $25, and if it reaches $15,000 — $50. 05 How much money do I need to get the bonus? There is no minimum deposit: 100 USDT per bot is enough, for example. The three bots in our selection traded over 6,500 USDT together over the past month with that deposit, while the bonus starts at $3,000. 06 Do bonuses stack? No. You get one bonus, based on the highest threshold your bots reach. 07 When will I get the bonus? We will credit it to your Veles balance on December 18. 08 Do I need to trade manually? No. Bots trade around the clock, so volume builds up at night and on weekends too. 09 Is it safe to connect an exchange to Veles? Yes. The API key for Veles only gets read and trade permissions — funds cannot be withdrawn through it. Enable two-factor authentication on the exchange: it protects your account if someone learns your password.

This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute individual investment advice. Backtest results on historical data do not guarantee similar returns in the future. Trading cryptocurrency and futures involves a high risk of capital loss.