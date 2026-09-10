Traders tournament on the BloFin exchange: up to 20,000 USDT for Veles users

What prize can you win for a month of running bots on BloFin? Up to 6,000 USDT — that’s what the trader who takes first place in the closed BloFin × Veles tournament will get.

How to take part and set up a bot so it builds volume for the ranking, we explain in this article. And if you read to the end, you’ll find an example you can use to calculate how many trades your bots need to make if you’re aiming for a prize-winning spot.

BloFin tournament prizes

Prizes go to the participants who take the top 10 places and reach at least 100,000 USDT of volume. BloFin determines a place by two metrics: trading volume makes up 80% of the final score, PnL% — 20%.

🥇 1st place — up to 6,000 USDT

— up to 6,000 USDT 🥈 2nd place — up to 5,000 USDT

— up to 5,000 USDT 🥉 3rd place — up to 3,400 USDT

— up to 3,400 USDT 4th–10th places — will share up to 5,600 USDT

The prize pool grows together with participants’ total trading volume. You can see how much of the pool is already unlocked on the tournament page.

How to take part in the BloFin tournament

The tournament runs from October 9 to November 9; you can join on any day.

Register on BloFin via the Veles link — step-by-step instructions. Verification isn’t required to participate. If you already have an account, go to step 2. Connect BloFin to Veles in the “API keys” section: select Blofin Futures and click “Connect in one click”. Transfer USDT to the USDT-M futures account following the instructions. Click “Join” on the tournament page. Launch a bot on BloFin — which settings you need for this, we explain in the next section. Track your place in the ranking on the tournament page — the ranking updates every 5 minutes.

Which trades count toward the tournament?

The volume of USDT-M futures trading on BloFin counts if three conditions are met:

the order was filled as a taker — that is, immediately after being placed, at the current price. A market order is always filled as a taker;

the position was open for longer than one minute;

the trade was made with your own funds, without a futures bonus and fee-rebate vouchers.

Limit orders waiting to be filled in the order book are not counted by BloFin in the tournament.

A Veles bot places a market order in four cases:

when it enters a trade with an offset of 0 or in “Market” mode;

when it averages the position in the grid of “Signal” mode;

when it closes a trade on an indicator signal — this is the take-profit in “Signal” mode;

when it closes a trade by stop-loss, including a break-even stop-loss.

An entry with an offset greater than zero, grids in “Simple” and “Custom” modes, a percentage take-profit, and multi-takes are placed by the bot as limit orders. More about order types — in the fees help article.

BloFin’s fee for a taker order is 0.06%, for a limit order in the order book — 0.02%. So before launching, check in the backtest that a strategy with market orders stays in profit.

How many trades you need to reach 100,000 USDT of volume

A market order for 1,500 USDT adds 1,500 USDT of volume to the ranking.

Example: a bot without averaging, with a 300 USDT deposit and x5 leverage, opens a position for 1,500 USDT. If it enters and exits by market, one trade adds 3,000 USDT of volume, and to reach the 100,000 USDT threshold you need 34 trades a month — roughly one a day. If only the entry is by market, a trade adds 1,500 USDT, and you need 67 trades.

Open your bot’s backtest for the last month and compare the number of trades with the matching value from the example.

Frequently asked questions What kind of exchange is BloFin? A crypto exchange with USDT-M futures and copy trading. Since September 2026 you can run Veles bots on it — we wrote about the integration in the announcement. Can I take part if I already have a BloFin account? Yes. The tournament counts trades that the bot makes through the Veles API, so it’s enough to connect the account to Veles and click “Register Now” on the tournament page. Is verification required on BloFin? No. Without verification on BloFin you can trade futures with any leverage and withdraw up to 20,000 USDT per day. Verification is needed only to raise the withdrawal limit. How much money do you need to take part? There is no minimum deposit in the tournament terms — there is a threshold of 100,000 USDT of volume. For a bot with a 300 USDT deposit and x5 leverage, roughly one trade a day with entry and exit by market is enough for that. I trade with Veles bots on another exchange. What should I do? Launch a bot on BloFin with the same settings and check that it enters or exits with market orders. Bots on the other exchange will keep working. Do I need to trade manually? No. The bot trades around the clock, so volume builds up at night and on weekends too. Is it safe to connect BloFin to Veles? Yes. The API key for Veles gets only read and trade permissions — you can’t withdraw funds through it. Enable two-factor authentication on BloFin: it protects the account if someone learns your password. When will the prizes arrive? Within three business days after the finish on November 9. What can disqualify you from a prize? Mass registration of accounts, trades with yourself, and artificially inflating volume — BloFin disqualifies a participant for this. In addition, the tournament is unavailable in some regions.

This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute individual investment advice. Trading cryptocurrency and futures involves a high risk of capital loss.