Traders tournament on the BloFin exchange: up to 20,000 USDT for Veles users
What prize can you win for a month of running bots on BloFin? Up to 6,000 USDT — that’s what the trader who takes first place in the closed BloFin × Veles tournament will get.
How to take part and set up a bot so it builds volume for the ranking, we explain in this article. And if you read to the end, you’ll find an example you can use to calculate how many trades your bots need to make if you’re aiming for a prize-winning spot.
BloFin tournament prizes
Prizes go to the participants who take the top 10 places and reach at least 100,000 USDT of volume. BloFin determines a place by two metrics: trading volume makes up 80% of the final score, PnL% — 20%.
- 🥇 1st place — up to 6,000 USDT
- 🥈 2nd place — up to 5,000 USDT
- 🥉 3rd place — up to 3,400 USDT
- 4th–10th places — will share up to 5,600 USDT
The prize pool grows together with participants’ total trading volume. You can see how much of the pool is already unlocked on the tournament page.
How to take part in the BloFin tournament
The tournament runs from October 9 to November 9; you can join on any day.
- Register on BloFin via the Veles link — step-by-step instructions. Verification isn’t required to participate. If you already have an account, go to step 2.
- Connect BloFin to Veles in the “API keys” section: select Blofin Futures and click “Connect in one click”.
- Transfer USDT to the USDT-M futures account following the instructions.
- Click “Join” on the tournament page.
- Launch a bot on BloFin — which settings you need for this, we explain in the next section.
- Track your place in the ranking on the tournament page — the ranking updates every 5 minutes.
Which trades count toward the tournament?
The volume of USDT-M futures trading on BloFin counts if three conditions are met:
- the order was filled as a taker — that is, immediately after being placed, at the current price. A market order is always filled as a taker;
- the position was open for longer than one minute;
- the trade was made with your own funds, without a futures bonus and fee-rebate vouchers.
Limit orders waiting to be filled in the order book are not counted by BloFin in the tournament.
A Veles bot places a market order in four cases:
- when it enters a trade with an offset of 0 or in “Market” mode;
- when it averages the position in the grid of “Signal” mode;
- when it closes a trade on an indicator signal — this is the take-profit in “Signal” mode;
- when it closes a trade by stop-loss, including a break-even stop-loss.
An entry with an offset greater than zero, grids in “Simple” and “Custom” modes, a percentage take-profit, and multi-takes are placed by the bot as limit orders. More about order types — in the fees help article.
BloFin’s fee for a taker order is 0.06%, for a limit order in the order book — 0.02%. So before launching, check in the backtest that a strategy with market orders stays in profit.
How many trades you need to reach 100,000 USDT of volume
A market order for 1,500 USDT adds 1,500 USDT of volume to the ranking.
Example: a bot without averaging, with a 300 USDT deposit and x5 leverage, opens a position for 1,500 USDT. If it enters and exits by market, one trade adds 3,000 USDT of volume, and to reach the 100,000 USDT threshold you need 34 trades a month — roughly one a day. If only the entry is by market, a trade adds 1,500 USDT, and you need 67 trades.
Open your bot’s backtest for the last month and compare the number of trades with the matching value from the example.
Frequently asked questions
This material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute individual investment advice. Trading cryptocurrency and futures involves a high risk of capital loss.