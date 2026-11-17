How much can you win in WSOT 2026 without a squad? Up to 2,000,000 USDT — that’s how much Bybit will share among participants of the Individual Showdown, which runs until December 2.

In this article, we explain how to join and which Veles bots to run.

WSOT 2026 Individual Showdown prizes

Bybit splits participants into three tiers by Unified Trading Account balance and rewards the 400 traders with the highest profit in USDT in each tier.

Tier Unified Trading Account balance Lightweight 100 to 2,000 USDT Middleweight 2,000 to 10,000 USDT Heavyweight 10,000 USDT and above

The prize pool grows with the total trading volume of all participants. You can see how much has been unlocked and what each position will receive on the tournament page.

Bybit sets a minimum trading volume for each position. If a participant doesn’t reach it, they receive the reward for the position their volume qualifies for. Futures count toward volume at full value, spot at 1.5x. Volume on zero-fee pairs doesn’t count.

How to join the WSOT Individual Showdown

The tournament runs until December 2, and you can join on any day before it ends.

Sign up on Bybit with the Veles link — step-by-step guide. The tournament requires Level 1 verification. If you already have an account, go to step 2. Move USDT to your Unified Trading Account by following the guide. Keep at least 100 USDT there until the end of the tournament, otherwise Bybit won’t show you on the leaderboard. Connect Bybit to Veles in the “API keys” section by following the guide. Register on the tournament page. Launch Veles bots on this account — the selection is in the next section. Track your position on the leaderboard on the tournament page. Bybit updates account equity every 5 minutes.

Veles bots for the WSOT Individual Showdown

We’ve picked three bots for Bybit futures. All three trade short with 5x leverage. Backtest results are based on a 100 USDT deposit with cross margin, with data up to November 11, 2026.

We explained how to set up bots for WSOT conditions in our article on WSOT 2026 with Veles.

FAQ 01 Can I join if I already have a Bybit account? Yes. Register on the tournament page and keep at least 100 USDT in your Unified Trading Account. 02 Is verification required? Yes, Level 1. 03 How much money do I need to take part? You can register without a deposit. To appear on the leaderboard, your Unified Trading Account needs at least 100 USDT until the end of the tournament. Your balance determines your tier. 04 I’m already in the Veles squad. Can I join the Individual Showdown? Yes, on the same account. But if you qualify for rewards in several WSOT competitions, Bybit will only give you the largest one. 05 Can I join with a subaccount? Yes. Each user can register one main account and up to six Unified Trading Account subaccounts. Bybit AI subaccounts can’t take part in the Individual Showdown. 06 How does Bybit calculate profit? Bybit subtracts initial account equity from final equity, adds withdrawals and subtracts deposits. So topping up your account doesn’t count as profit. Unrealized profit and loss on open positions count too. 07 When will prizes be paid? Within 30 days after the tournament ends. 08 Who can’t take part? Market makers, institutional clients, users at Pro 3 level and above, and residents of the European Economic Area and countries Bybit doesn’t serve.

This material is for informational purposes only and is not individual investment advice. Backtest results on historical data do not guarantee similar returns in the future. Trading cryptocurrency and futures involves a high risk of losing capital.