WSOT 2026 on Bybit. Entering the Traders Tournament Arena with the Veles Team

Tesla Roadster, Apple Vision Pro, NVIDIA RTX 5090, iPhone DUO and a prize pool of 3,200,000 USDT — this is far from a complete list of what the Bybit exchange will give away to participants of its largest trading tournament, WSOT!

WSOT (World Series of Trading) is Bybit’s annual traders’ tournament, held since 2020.

How to make it in time for the giveaways, join the Veles team and set up bots so they work for your result is covered in this article.

WSOT 2026 Giveaways: Tasks and Tickets

Until December 2, Bybit is running a warm-up: for each completed task participants receive a reward and a ticket for the draw. Tasks are divided into five arenas: “New and Referrals”, “Spot”, “Derivatives”, “TradFi” and “Bybit AI”. Draws will take place on Wednesdays, and the more arenas you unlock, the more expensive the prize you can compete for:

November 4 — 5 g gold bar worth $750, one arena required;

November 11 — iPhone DUO worth $1,999, two arenas required;

November 18 — NVIDIA RTX 5090 worth $2,599, three arenas required;

November 25 — Apple Vision Pro worth $3,699, four arenas required;

December 2 — Tesla Roadster worth $200,000, five arenas required.

A non-winning ticket carries over to the next draw, so it is better to start earlier. Tasks are available only on the main account and can be found on the “Task” tab of the tournament page.

Team Tournament Prizes WSOT 2026

After the warm-up, the main stage of the tournament begins — a team trading competition for a prize pool of 3,200,000 USDT. Prizes will go to the 50 teams with the best results. Bybit determines a team’s ranking based on two indicators: the average return (P&L%) of the ten best participants and the number of participants who have at least 100 USD on their account. Each such participant adds half a point to the team, so even someone trading with a small deposit contributes to the result.

🥇 1st place — up to 640,000 USDT

🥈 2nd place — up to 454,400 USDT

🥉 3rd place — up to 352,000 USDT

4th–10th places — from 89,600 to 268,800 USDT

11th–50th places — from 5,760 to 35,200 USDT

Within the team the reward is distributed as follows: 20% goes to the captain, 20% to the ten participants with the best P&L%, and 60% is split equally among all participants with a balance of 100 USD or more.

The prize pool will grow together with the total trading volume of tournament participants; the amounts above are indicated for the full pool of 3,200,000 USDT. You can see which part of the pool has already been unlocked on the tournament page.

How to Join the Veles Team on WSOT 2026

The team tournament will run from November 13 to December 2; you can join the Veles team until November 19. If you join after the start, your result will be counted from the moment of registration.

Register on Bybit via the Veles link and get one week of trading with Veles bots for free. Step-by-step registration is described in the instructions. Level 1 verification is required to participate in WSOT. If you already have a Bybit account, go to step 2. Transfer USDT to the Unified Trading Account according to the instructions. Only Unified Trading Accounts participate in the tournament, and from November 13 it must hold at least 100 USD — otherwise you will not enter the ranking. Connect Bybit to Veles in the “API Keys” section: click “Add API key”, select Bybit and “Connect in one click”. Manual connection is described in the instructions. Open the Veles team page on Bybit and join the team. Launch bots on the same account — which settings are needed for this is covered in the next section. Track the team’s ranking on the “Team” tab of the tournament page.

How to Set Up Veles Bots for the Team Tournament

Bybit calculates a participant’s return based on the value of the entire Unified Trading Account: profit is divided by the starting balance together with deposits made during the tournament. Everything the bots earned and lost on this account goes into P&L%, including open positions.

To make the bots’ result count toward the team ranking:

run bots on the same account from which you joined the team. The main account and sub-accounts are counted separately: if bots run on a sub-account, register that sub-account in the tournament as well. Bybit AI sub-accounts do not participate in the team tournament;

do not copy another team member’s settings one-to-one. If the risk control system finds participants with similar strategies, only the one with higher P&L% or profit will remain in the tournament;

keep drawdown under control: an open position’s loss reduces P&L% the same way a closed one does.

Before launching, test the strategy in a backtest for the last month. Ready-made strategies for this exchange are collected in the Bybit bot selection.

How Many Trades Are Needed to Reach 50,000 USDT Volume

Only a participant who accumulates at least 50,000 USDT in volume during the tournament can enter the top ten of the team. Futures are counted at the full trade amount, spot — with a coefficient of 1.5. Trades on zero-fee pairs and copy trading do not count toward volume.

Example: a futures bot with a deposit of 300 USDT and leverage x5 opens a position of 1,500 USDT. Entry and exit give 3,000 USDT volume, and 17 trades are needed over 19 tournament days to reach 50,000 USDT — almost one per day. With a deposit of 100 USDT and the same leverage the position will be 500 USDT, and 50 trades will be required.

Open the backtest of your bot for the last three weeks and compare the number of trades with the appropriate value from the example.

Frequently Asked Questions When is WSOT 2026? WSOT 2026 is already underway: registration and tasks have been open since October 29, and the team tournament will run from November 13 to December 2. Can I participate if I already have a Bybit account? Yes. Connect it to Veles, transfer funds to the Unified Trading Account and join the team. Which Bybit referral code should I use when registering? Register via the Veles link: the partner code will be applied automatically, and you will receive one week of trading with Veles bots for free. If the account was created with another code, you can change the referrer according to the instructions. Is verification required? Yes, only accounts with Level 1 verification are allowed to participate in WSOT. How much money is needed to participate? You can register for the tournament without a deposit, but from November 13 the Unified Trading Account must hold at least 100 USD. Without this you will not enter the ranking and will not receive a share of the 60% team reward. Can I participate in the individual tournament at the same time? Yes, the tournament rules allow you to join a team and compete in the individual tournament on the same account. Do I need to trade manually? No. Return is calculated based on the account value, so the result of Veles bots goes into the ranking. Is it safe to connect Bybit to Veles? The key is created for the third-party application Veles with “Read and Write” permissions on the Unified Trading Account. Enable two-factor authentication on the exchange — how to do this is described in the registration instructions. When will the prizes arrive? Bybit will form the final ranking on December 4 after verification, and will distribute rewards within 30 days after the end of the tournament. Physical prizes from the draws will be paid by Bybit in USDT at the value listed in the prize list. What can disqualify you from a prize? Wash trading, volume manipulation, multiple accounts under common control, and cancelling more than 10 orders per minute. Residents of the European Economic Area and countries that Bybit does not serve are not eligible, nor are market makers, institutional clients and users with Pro level 3 or higher.

This material is for informational purposes only and is not individual investment advice. Trading cryptocurrency and futures involves a high risk of capital loss.