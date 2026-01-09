Bybit Trading Competition — Prize Pool up to 100,000 USDT

Bybit has brought traders from different platforms into one competition and is giving away up to 100,000 USDT among them. We will compete against communities from other platforms. Anyone who trades with our bots on Bybit and registers for the campaign joins the Veles team, and every closed trade adds volume to the total turnover that determines the size of the prize fund. You do not need to change how you trade: the bots keep running your strategies, while volume and performance are counted automatically. Prizes are awarded in two categories — the highest trading volume and the highest profit percentage.

When registering on the campaign page, select Veles. If you choose another broker, Bybit will not count your trading volume at all or will credit it to a competitor. You will not be able to change this choice after registration.

Invite friends, connect subaccounts, and launch bots — the more of us there are on the team, the larger our share of the rewards.

Registration is open from September 1 to October 4.

The competition runs from September 3 to October 4 UTC.

Bybit will credit winners’ rewards from October 6 to October 20.

How to participate?

1. Sign up on Bybit or log in to an existing account.

2. Create a Bybit API key and connect it to Veles.

3. On the campaign page, find Veles in the “Select your linked Broker” block, select it, and register.

4. Only registered users appear in the ranking and receive prizes.

Two contests at once

The trading volume contest includes participants who reach a total volume of at least 100,000 USD.

The P&L(%) contest includes participants who have at least 100 USDT on their balance at the time of registration.

Bybit will award 20 winners — 10 in each contest.

One participant can win both if their volume ranks in the top 10 and their return also ranks in the top 10.

Trade and earn

Veles bots generate trading volume in the normal course of operation — you do not need to open trades manually. While a bot runs your chosen strategy, volume is counted toward the competition automatically, and the strategy’s result is also counted in the P&L(%) contest. Every closed trade brings you closer to both profit and a prize.

Reward distribution

Rewards are paid within 14 days after the competition ends.

The reward size is determined by the participant’s trading volume and P&L(%).

Participation terms

Registration on the campaign page is required — volume starts counting only after that.

Participants who select another broker or a broker that is not connected will be disqualified.

To receive rewards, you must complete Level 1 identity verification on Bybit.

Only volume and P&L(%) accumulated after registration during the campaign period are counted.

To be eligible for prizes, you need at least 100,000 USD in total volume for the volume contest and at least 100 USDT on the balance at the time of registration for the P&L(%) contest.

The ranking is updated daily with a one-day delay (T+1) and may change until the results are finalized.

If two participants have the same volume, priority goes to the one who reached that figure earlier.

Bybit may disqualify participants for unfair actions, including mass account registration for bonuses, change the campaign terms without prior notice, and provide a final interpretation of those terms.

Subaccounts

You can participate with both a main account and subaccounts, but the volume of each account is counted separately.

One user may register up to 5 accounts — one main account and four subaccounts.

If Bybit finds more than one main account belonging to the same participant, that main account loses the right to any rewards.

How P&L(%) is calculated

P&L(%) = profit ÷ (initial capital + total deposits) × 100%