October was a month of major product launches within Veles Broker and new tools for all Veles users. We released Grid bots, subaccounts and a trader’s journal, added a trading terminal to our mobile apps and opened an archive of the best backtests.

At the same time, we joined Bybit’s global WSOT 2026 tournament, held the Veles Broker tournament and prepared bot collections for BloFin, metals, HYPE, TAO and other assets. Read on for more details about these and other October updates.

Veles statistics for October

Trading volume: $412M

$412M Total user profit: $1.30M

$1.30M On your record-breaking day, you earned $175K 🔥

$175K 🔥 You closed 1.40 M trades and backtested strategies covering almost 10 million years

October highlights

1. Launched Grid bots

Grid bots are now available on Veles — one of the most anticipated tools according to our polls. A Grid bot places a series of orders within a specified price range and profits from price fluctuations. This makes it particularly effective in sideways markets, where a DCA bot might wait weeks for a rebound.

At launch, Grid bots are available exclusively to Veles Broker users. We don’t charge a platform fee on Grid bot profits. Before launching a bot, you can backtest it over any period and compare different combinations of settings.

Find out more about creating a Grid bot in our article.

2. Subaccounts in Veles Broker

You can now run multiple bots on the same trading pair without position conflicts. When two bots run on the same pair within a single account, their positions are merged. On separate subaccounts, each bot has its own position and balance.

Here’s what this means:

a drawdown on one subaccount won’t lead to liquidation on another;

each strategy’s performance is immediately reflected in its subaccount balance.

Subaccounts are available in Veles Broker. You can connect your brokerage account in your personal account.

3. Trader’s journal

A trader’s journal is now available to Veles Broker users. It automatically collects your trades and shows:

profit, loss and fees for any period, including funding payments;

the result of every trade and every coin;

win rate, Profit Factor, average profit and average loss.

The journal helps you see your trading for what it really is — including mistakes and patterns.

4. Trading terminal in mobile apps

A trading terminal for manual trading is now available in the Veles apps for iOS and Android. You no longer need to switch to the web version or an exchange app to open a trade manually.

The terminal includes:

a TradingView chart with indicators and an order book on one screen;

limit and market orders for long and short positions, with leverage and margin type selection;

the ability to edit order prices and move orders directly on the chart;

the option to close positions with market or limit orders.

The terminal is available to Veles Broker users. Download the apps: App Store and Google Play.

5. Backtest archive

We’ve opened an archive of the best backtests from top Veles strategies. You can filter results by 18 metrics: ROI, win rate, MAE, exchange, trading pair, leverage, trade duration, backtest period, grid type, take-profit and stop-loss settings, Profit Factor, Recovery Factor and more.

Access was free until October 8. The archive is now available on the Pro and Quant plans. Open it in your personal account.

6. BloFin: tournament, bonuses and bot collections

BloFin is holding a trading volume competition with a prize pool of up to 20,000 USDT. The minimum trading volume required to participate is 100,000 USDT during the competition period. The tournament runs until November 9.

We also offered bonuses of up to $50 toward Veles trading fees for trading on BloFin (for trades made between October 20 and November 9). To make things easier, we prepared bot collections that perform well with BloFin’s trading mechanics: the same bot with identical settings can produce different trade durations and results on different exchanges.

Find out how to join and check the terms in the Veles blog.

7. Veles team joins WSOT 2026

Veles is entering the arena of Bybit’s global WSOT 2026 tournament. Team registration is now open. Complete tournament tasks and earn tickets for prize draws, with prizes including a gold bar, iPhone, NVIDIA RTX 5090, Apple Vision Pro, Tesla Roadster and more. The sooner you start, the more chances you have.

The team competition runs from November 13 to December 2. Register through the Veles link and join our team. Find all the details in the article.

8. October bot collections

In October, we focused on bots built for specific assets and market conditions — you can use ready-made strategies or use them as a starting point for your own settings.

What’s next

The Veles team continues to develop Veles Broker and its tools for algorithmic trading. In November, we’ll announce the results of the WSOT and BloFin tournaments and continue releasing updates and bot collections. Update your apps via the App Store and Google Play. See you in the next recap, and may your PNL stay green!