May 2026 | Monthly Recap with Veles

This month our team focused on major projects that are already in the final stretch and will soon be available to users. We significantly expanded trading capabilities through integration with a leading DEX platform, and also brought important desktop functionality to your smartphones.

Below we’ll break down the key achievements, statistics, and updates that May brought us.

Veles Stats for May

Trading volume — $415M

— $415M Total user profit — $1.37M

— $1.37M Record day — $75.4K

— $75.4K Closed trades — 1.53M

— 1.53M Backtests calculated — 3.05M

What We Released in May

1. New Exchange — Hyperliquid

We’ve opened the ability to run Veles bots on Hyperliquid — one of the fastest and most liquid DEX platforms on the market! The Hyperliquid × Veles Finance integration takes automated trading to a whole new level.

Here are the main reasons why you should definitely connect this platform:

Bots find more trades. With access to new liquidity, there are more entry points available. Bots enter the market more frequently and don’t sit idle.

A separate DEX liquidity pool. You gain additional trading opportunities that simply don’t exist on classic CEX exchanges.

Your funds stay with you. You trade through a decentralized platform, meaning your funds are not held on the exchange’s balance. The risk of account freezes and asset lockouts is minimized.

More profit potential. Simply connect Hyperliquid and your existing bots start earning more.

More independence. Now you have both CEX and DEX in your arsenal. If one platform runs into technical issues, your trading doesn’t stop.

Mobile algorithmic trading is becoming increasingly accessible. We are making every effort to ensure that our users enjoy not only a user-friendly interface but also cutting-edge technological innovations.

2. Backtests Section in the Android App

Our users now have full access to strategy testing directly from their smartphones. We released a major update to the Android mobile app, adding all the necessary backtesting functionality.

Now available on mobile:

Completed backtests — the full history of your past runs with detailed statistics. Analyze clean results and compare the performance of different strategies on the go.

Featured backtests — regular curated selections of the best trading strategies compiled by Veles experts. Study ready-made presets, adapt them to your risk profile, and put them to work right away.

In addition, the Android app now lets you:

monitor active backtests in real time and create new simulations;

track the status of your current subscription.

Mobile algorithmic trading is becoming increasingly accessible. We are making every effort to ensure that our users enjoy not only a user-friendly interface but also cutting-edge technological innovations.

3. Hints in the iOS App

We’ve introduced a unified hint standard and a convenient mini-onboarding flow on first launch, so you can navigate the configurator and key workspaces on your iPhone even faster. Now you can find the answer to any technical question directly inside the Veles interface.

Throughout the app, hints are now styled consistently and placed exactly where they’re actually needed.

What specifically changed:

Main screen — clear step-by-step hints for the main sections and functional buttons have been added.

— clear step-by-step hints for the main sections and functional buttons have been added. Configurator and filters — understanding the complex technical parameters of bot setup has become significantly easier.

— understanding the complex technical parameters of bot setup has become significantly easier. Backtests section — we added detailed explanations for important options to completely eliminate user errors when running simulations.

Update the app in the App Store right now and try setting up your first bot using the new interactive hints.

What’s Next

The Veles team continues to work tirelessly to make algorithmic trading bring you not only consistent profit, but also maximum enjoyment from using the platform. We’re already preparing several major updates that we’ll be presenting very soon.

Go ahead and update our apps on the App Store and Google Play to personally try out all the May updates! See you in the next recap, and here’s to green PNL for everyone!