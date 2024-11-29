Veles Author - Turn your knowledge into profit!

In honor of Veles three-year anniversary, we are launching a unique contest! Write an article and send it to us right now - for each successful article you will receive 20 USDT! This is your chance not only to share your knowledge, but also to earn money by participating in our anniversary contest!

If you are passionate about trading, strategies and want to share your discoveries, this contest is created for you.

What you need to do?

Write an article on one of the proposed topics:

Trading indicators and their combinations.

Unique trading strategy.

Experience of using backtests on Veles.

Analyzing the prospects of cryptocurrencies.

Make sure that your text:

Completely unique.

Contains relevant keywords.

Includes a minimum of 5,000 characters.

Our blog is your stage

The best articles will be published on the Veles blog and sent to thousands of subscribers.

Each approved article will bring you 20 USDT to your platform account.

Deadline

The contest will run until December 26, 2024 and we will summarize the results by December 31.

Share your knowledge and get recognized!

This contest is a chance to not just win prizes, but to leave your mark on Veles history. Inspire, share, win!