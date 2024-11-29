Veles Blogger - Share your experience and earn!

In honor of Veles third anniversary, we’re opening a contest for the most creative!

Veles Blogger is a unique opportunity to tell your story and get rewarded. Your experience is an inspiration for others and your way to success with us!

Contest terms and conditions

Record a short video (up to 30 seconds) about your experience trading on the Veles platform. Share how Veles helps you achieve your goals or improve your strategies.

Important: By submitting your video, you consent to its use in Veles promotional materials. This is your chance not only to win an award, but also to become the face of our brand!

Prizes for participants

10 USDT to Veles platform.

Free access to Veles backtests for 1 month.

Tell your story, inspire others and get tools for even more successful trading!

Deadline

The contest will run until December 26, 2024 and we will announce the results by December 31.

Share, inspire and win with Veles!